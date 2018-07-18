Ghanaians Will Soon Curse Anas 'Number 12' Video - George Gyawu

Operations Manager of Premier League side Aduana Stars, George Gyawu has reiterated that Ghanaians will soon regret hailing Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12'.

The 'Number 12' documentary which revealed the rot in Ghana football also fingered several top Ghana football officials including Kwesi Nyantakyi.

after premiering of the video at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 6 & 7, the government took the steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association and an Accra High Court have appointed the Registrar Generals department as the liquidator of the Ghana FA.

However, Dr Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng have been named as the liaison team to lead Ghana football.

But according to Mr Gyawu, those who have hailed the investigative piece will regret voting for the dissolution of football in Ghana.

"I can tell you that those who have clamoured for the dissolution of football will turn against #12 in no time," he told Asempa FM.

"Mark my words and mark today; they will curse the investigative piece for destroying our game.

"In the days ahead the chicken will come home to roost.

"Mark it; they will regret hailing this documentary which has destroyed the game.'

Aduana Stars take on Congolese giants AS Vita in a CAF Confederation group match today (Wednesday) at home amid fears lack of activities could come to haunt them in their quest to qualify to the knockout stage.