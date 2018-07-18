Ghana FA Liquidation: Registrar Yet To Receive Official Documentation

Public Relations Officer of the Registrar of General Department, Madam Constance Takyi has stated that they are yet to receive any official documentation that grants them the mandate to initiate the process of liquidating, which also involves the control of assets owned by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Last week an Accra High Court, appointed the Registrar of Companies as the official liquidator for GFA, after granting an application by the Attorney General, which restrains members and executives of the GFA from holding themselves such and carrying out any official work.

The decision by the court puts the Registrar of Companies in-charge of all assets of the GFA, whilst the substantive case of the liquidation is being heard by the courts.

The Attorney General has since the airing of the Anas documentary, being involved in the process of dissolving the GFA.

This resulted in a ten-day interim injunction of the GFA and all football-related activities, which was extended last week.

