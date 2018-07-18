CAF CONFED CUP: Aduana Stars Are Ready For AS Vita- Goalkeeper Joseph Addo

Aduana Stars goalkeeper Joseph Addo says his side are ready for the game against AS Vita in the CAF Confederations Cup game on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian Champions are up against the Congolese giants in their third group game and any result apart from a win could dent their chances of making it to the quarterfinals.

Having lost their opener in Ivory Coast to Asec Mimosa and rallied from behind to draw 3-3 against Raja Casablanca, the former Black Stars B shot-stopper insists Aduana is ready for Vita.

"We have been training for over a month now so Aduana team is ready," he said in a pre-match interview.

Aduana will have to avoid the mistakes of their game against Raja, where they came from behind three times to draw against the North Africans if they are to pick a positive result. According to Joseph Addo, they have to fully concentrate in the game against Vita.

"First it was not a bad performance, we did not lose the match, it was a draw," Addo recollects the draw against Raja. "This is football, you can draw or lose at someones home. We drew here 3-3 because we lost concentration that's why we could not win the match, so we are focused now.

The Aduana number one goalkeeper also adds there are weakness in the AS Vita team, which Aduana is ready to capitalize on.

"I watch them against Asec and in the last three years I have a friend who has been watching them and knows more about them, so we speak a lot,' he said.

