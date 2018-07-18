Top Ghanaian Traditional Wrestler Certified In Brazil

Welbeck Olivierra Aryeh, a leading Ghanaian traditional wrestler, has undergone special training in traditional martial arts in Brasil.

Ayeh, who is an employee of the National Sports Authority (NSA) was certified with excellent marks, after participating in the intensive training of mixed martial arts, judo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Qazaq Kuresi under the supervision of Professor Victor Grigoleto Oliveira from May 23, 2018, to June 14, 2018.

The programme was organized by the International Fight Organization and Revans Judo in Brazil.

He said the course has exposed him to modern trends in the traditional martial arts and he hopes to share knowledge with people in Ghana.

Aryeh said the government and the NSA must give the youth opportunities in sports to boost their patriotism as good citizens'.

He said there were regional, continental and world championships, but Ghana had been missing action and appealed to corporate Ghana to support sportsmen and women to participate in international games and tournaments as they always go as ambassadors.