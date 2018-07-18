20 Soccer Legends Even Hardcore Fans Didn't Know Are Still Playing

The exhausting nature of soccer makes it really difficult for the players to perform at the highest level for many years and after crossing the age of 30, even the best of players start to show signs of decline in their game.

It's because of that even iconic players either have to take lower roles in their clubs or have to move to cash-rich, developing soccer leagues to use their stardom and try and help with the development of soccer in those regions. While some players have managed to thrive and play in the top leagues of soccer even in the final years of their career, there are some others who have continued playing for relatively unknown clubs over the past few years.

While some legendary players know when to hang up their boots after starting to grow weary, some others can't let go of the game and continue to play even after losing much of their majestic talent. It's because of their unbridled love for the game or even the need of a stable financial income that many players have opted to continue playing to the point of becoming irrelevant and often forgotten amongst the fans. There are many soccer players who bought into the temptation of getting paid a lot of money to play for relatively unknown clubs and help them gain some mainstream attention.

A mixture of needing financial support and the love for the game of soccer has made these 20 legendary figures continue playing; it might be shocking for some fans to believe that these players are still going at it!

JOE COLE



Joe Cole will be remembered fondly by Chelsea fans for his amazing years at the club, where he was a terrorizing attacking-winger for them and created many special moments in his tenure with the blues. Cole won the Premier League three times with Chelsea and then went onto play for smaller English clubs, but he'll also be remembered for his amazing goal in the 2006 FIFA World Cup against Sweden. Cole's stature might've declined over the years, but he's still going strong and playing for ULS side Tampa Bay Rowdies. He's actually made more than 50 appearances for the club and despite being in his late 30s, Cole is still aiming to excite fans with his stunning talent.

LUCIO



Lucio is widely recognized to be one of the best defenders of his generation as he enjoyed a glittering career in European soccer as well as for his country of Brazil. Not only did Lucio win the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, but he went to be a dominant defender in Europe who could shut out the best of strikers. Lucio had some greats years with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, winning league titles and an even UEFA Champions League titles with them. But after his tenure at Inter, Lucio's stock started to fall, forcing him to play for smaller clubs. Lucio's surprisingly still playing at 40 years of age for a Brazilian club Brasiliense, as it seems that he's unable to let go of soccer.

RAFEAL VAN DER VAART



Rafael van der Vaart received most of his recognition because of his terrific work at Dutch side Ajax, where he came up as a wunderkind. Van der Vaart would go onto play for clubs like Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur later on and also perform pretty well for the Netherlands side in the 2010 FIFA World Cup. While he's had a pretty celebrated career, Van der Vaart just doesn't know when to call it quits and has continued playing for his obsession with the game of soccer. He recently played for a Danish club, FC Midtjylland and has voiced his longing to continue playing in the near future, proving how Van der Vaart really needs soccer to enjoy a comfortable life

ALEXANDER HLEB



Alexander Hleb was quite the prolific midfielder for Arsenal and Barcelona in his years playing for them and he helped the big clubs attain a lot of success with his clever playing-style in the 2000s. Hleb won the La Liga title with Barcelona and also a few illustrious ones with Arsenal, but the fact that he won the Belarusian Footballer of the Year 6 times proves just how much a legend he is for them! Hleb has continued playing over the years for small-time clubs and recently signed a new contract for Belarusian club BATE Borisov. Despite being widely forgotten, Hleb is still going strong in his late 30s and trying to use his reputation to increase the popularity of small-time clubs.

MICHAEL ESSIEN

Michael Essien is one of the most popular African soccer players of his time because of the amount of success he attained in Europe and his amazing time at Chelsea. Essien spent 9 years playing for the Blues and was influential in helping them retain a rock-solid midfield. Essien's terrific ball-winning and passing abilities made him an asset for Chelsea, as he won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League with them. But after his tenure at Chelsea (and short loan to Real Madrid), Essien's tired legs forced him to start playing for relatively unknown clubs. His most recent tenure was at Indonesian club Persib Badung and even at the age of 35, Essien has continued to play as a full-timer wherever he goes.

TIM CAHILL



Tim Cahill will be remembered by EPL fans for his years playing at Everton, where he made famous the "boxing" celebration after scoring goals. Cahill was actually a really dangerous striker for Everton and despite his short size, he terrorized defense and scored 56 goals in 226 matches for the club. The Australian had quite the blast playing for Everton, but after leaving them, he's struggled to keep his popularity intact. Cahill's been playing for smaller sides all over the world since then and most recently played for Millwall, where he returned to after gaining initial popularity early in his career. Cahill has shown a lot of heart playing all these years and is still terrorizing defenses at a weary age.

FLORENT MALOUDA



Florent Malouda was quite the creative winger for Chelsea many years ago and after gaining popularity in his successful years at French club Olympique Lyonnais, Malouda started terrorizing English Premier League defenders with his trickery. Malouda was proficient for Chelsea, often scoring and setting up important goals for the Blues in his many seasons with them. Malouda helped Chelsea win the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles, but started to run out of steam in his final years with them. Malouda didn't have the energy or trickery which made him so dangerous and has declined since leaving Chelsea. But he's continued playing and is playing for a Luxembourg club FC Differdange, as he tries to bring popularity to them with his reputation.

