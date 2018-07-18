Genk Winger Joseph Paintsil Suffers Injury

Genk wideman Joseph Paintsil has been knocked down by an injury, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The Ghanaian midfielder did not take part in the side's pre-season friendly win over Beringen over the weekend due to the setback.

The former Ferencvaros loanee joined the Belgian outfit on a four-year deal from Ghanaian side Tema Youth this summer.

He is expected to be key for the side in the Belgian Pro League this term.

