Ghanaian Midfielder Hans Sarpei In Search Of New Club In Germany

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei is yet to find a new club in Germany amid growing reports linking him with a move away from VfB Stuttgart.

The 19-year-old has rejoined his parent club after ending his loan spell at FK Senica.

The Ghanaian has rejected a move back to the Slovakian side despite a successful loan spell last season.

He is currently training with the club's youth side as he sorts out his long-term future.

The midfielder is still in search of a new club after growing extremely clear that he will not be part of the Stuttgart side next term.

The Ghanaian has recovered from an ankle injury he suffered last season after completing his rehab.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com