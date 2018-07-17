Arm-Wrestling President Confirms Ghana Is Ready To Host African Arm-wrestling Championships

Ghana Arm-Wrestling Federation President Charles Osei Assibey

All is set for Ghana to host the rest of the continent for the 9th edition of the African Arm-Wrestling Championships, President of the Ghana Arm-wrestling federation, Mr Charles Osei Assibey has revealed.

The federation has been preparing for the Championships extensively in recent months to ensure a successful championship. Speaking to Modernghana Sports, Charles Osei Assibey assured that all is set for the event as the commencement of the championships is fast approaching.

Ghana will host the rest of Africa from July 26 to 29 at the DG Hathiramani Hall at the Accra Stadium. According to the President of the Arm-wrestling Federation, not only is the country ready to host the major event, but Ghana’s representatives known as the Golden Arms are ready for assignment.

“In terms of training, I can confidently say we are there, we are pushing harder by the day just to ensure we hold the flag of Ghana very high. We are ready to prove a point”.

He, however, stated that there are some final things that need to be taken care of. He opines that those final preparations have not been taken care of because of some financial constraints. He is, therefore, calling on companies and individuals who wish to support their course to come to their aid.

In all over hundred participants from close to 20 countries across the continent are expected in the country for the championship.

Secretaries for the African Arm-wrestling are expected to arrive in the country for the championships on the 23rd of this month. Followed by the various countries who will be taking part in the championship.