Accra Gears Up For Rexona 'Be The Next Champion' Grand Finale

The Rexona ‘Be the Next Champion’ campaign continues its search for young football talents to compete for the grand finale scheduled to take place at the Accra Academy football pitch next month.

The campaign is a skills-based competition aimed at choosing a Ghanaian representative to be part of the African 11 team to play against Chelsea FC.

So far, the campaign train has visited six regions including; the Upper West, Upper East, Northern, Brong Ahafo, Western and Cape Coast region to give an opportunity to football aspirants to exhibit their skills.

Hundreds of young aspiring footballers turned up at the various parks to exhibit their skills for a chance in the grand finale and to win this enviable opportunity of a lifetime.

The contestants were taken through physical drills and on-field exercises to evaluate their abilities and performance on the pitch by former Black Star player and international football icon, Laryea Kingston who is the official coach for the campaign.

At the end of the scouting sessions, the following were selected to represent the regions: Adombilla Shadrack and Musah Azumah - Upper West, Abdul Nasir Abubakar and Abrah Salim - Upper East, Abdul Nasir Abubakar and Abrah Salim - Northern, Gilbert Yeboah and Agyemang Boakye – Brong Ahafo region, Franklin Buah and Joseph Quansah - Western region, and Obed Akom Bentum and Rexford Osei also qualified for Cape Coast.

Laryea Kingston expressed satisfaction with the quality of players who participated in the exercise.

“It has been a great experience, a lot of talented footballers participated in the exercises making the selection process a bit tiresome. I believe we got the best, so we look forward to their performance in the grand finale”, he added.

The Brand Manager for Rexona at Unilever Ghana, Vanessa Kavi said, “the regions exhibited exceptional skills and performance during the competition.

"There was an intense contest between the footballers but the best managed to set themselves apart from the rest. We are happy that after the skills competition we have very able representatives for the six regions visited," she added.