It Is Difficult To Leave Without Football - Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has insisted that it has not been easy living without football in Ghana.

Football activities in the country have been brought to a halted following Anas video which captured top FA officials and referees and taking bribes to influence the outcome of certain games.

According to Annan, football is what put food on their table and with no football activities in the country, they are finding it difficult to cope.

“Actually, is not easy because everybody has his job and that is what we do for a living, we play football to take care of our families and our friends,” Annan stated in an interview.

“Suspending football doesn’t really help us financially, moreover, the development of a player comes down, because when you are playing the league, maybe players will be having contracts and then signing for other clubs but when it's suspended, it’s very disturbing”.