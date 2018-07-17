Kenichi Power Is At Work – Oppong Evans

Communications Director for Aduana Stars has revealed that there have been some big changes at the club since the appointment of new manager Kenichi Yatsuhashi. The Japanese trainer was appointed as head coach of the club last week right after the club parted ways with Coach Yusif Abubakar.

“There have been a big change since the appointment of Kenichi, I wouldn't say Coach Abubakar didn't do much but since the appointment of Kenichi it has been good”, Oppong Evans said on Metro FM.

Supporting his claim, Oppong Evans continued that more supporters have been trooping to the training grounds to watch the team train since Kenichi took over.

“Since the appointment of Kenichi there have been a lot of supporters at our training grounds which off late was not like that so I can say Kenichi power is at work”.

He also observes that player management is another area that has seen improvement since the appointment of the new coach. According to him, the player relation he has seen between the manager and the lads is very good.

The Dormaa side will come up against Congolese counterpart AS Vita Club tomorrow at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park. This encounter will be an opportunity for the defending league champions of Ghana to get their confederations cup campaign on track. After failing to record any win in their first two group matches and with just a single point, it is crucial for the team to pick up maximum points.

Gate will be opened at 9am tomorrow and the gates fees are going for 15 cedis at the popular stand, 30 cedis for VIP annex and 40 cedis for the main VIP.