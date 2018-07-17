Kwadwo Asamoah Confirm Black Stars Return

Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has confirmed that he will make a return to international duties in September after four years after a self-imposed exile.

The former Udinese Calcio star has not been seen in the national colours since the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

But in an interview with KweséESPN, Asamoah revealed that he is sticking to a promise he made to Ghana boss Kwesi Appiah to make himself available for the African Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya in September.

"I have made a promise to come back to the national team in September and I am sticking to that," Asamoah began. "I hope to stay fit and then that will happen because I always said I needed time away to deal with the injuries."

"As a player, I have proven I can be useful to a team in many ways," he continued, "so it will be up to the boss to make that decision and then I will give off my best as I have always done.

"[Inter] have signed me with a plan in mind and so it is up to the coach to implement that."

The switch to Inter Milan ended a six-year association with Juventus but extends Asamoah's stay in Serie A. He first moved to the Italian top flight 10 years ago after signing from Ghana's Liberty Professionals.

"I made this move because I needed a change, but not in terms of the country I play in," Asamoah concluded.

"The choice of Inter Milan is basically because it works well for my family and allows me to continue playing at a really high and competitive level."

Asamoah has made 69 appearances for Ghana since making his debut in 2008 and represented the country at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

His last tournament appearances for Ghana in Brazil four years ago came amidst debate over his best role for the national side - it's a subject that has re-emerged since his move from Juventus to Inter Milan.

Asamoah began his career as a central midfielder and even featured in a more advanced central role for the Black Stars, before being employed largely as a left wing-back at Juventus.

During his glittering six-year stay at Juve, Asamoah won six Italian titles, four Italian Cups and was also a Champions League runner-up on two occasions.