2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: Ghana Football Crisis Won't Affect Aduana Stars In Confed Cup Clash - AS Vita Coach

Head coach of AS Vita Jean-Florent Ibenge insists that the current happenings in Ghana football will not affect Aduana stars in the CAF Confederations Cup clash on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian champions will host the Congolese giants at the Nana Agyeman Badu on Wednesday in the third group game. Aduana has only a point from two games in the group and will need a win to stand a chance of progress.

Ghana's domestic football has been brought to a halt following the revelations of the Anas expose', where several members of the Football Association as well referees were caught on camera receiving cash gifts.

The government of Ghana has taken steps to dissolve the FA and this has led to the pause in the administration of football putting the return of the Premier League in limbo.

However, Coach of AS Vita thinks the crisis won't affect the two time Ghana Premier League.

"I don't think it's a problem for Aduana stars players," Jean-Florent Ibenge told Shalom FM.

"I think they're well prepared to make the best game possible against us."

"However it would've been a disaster if they decided not to honour their matches," he said.

"Ghana government must quickly resolve issues surrounding the FA to prevent any negative effect on the national team in the future," Ibenge warned.

Jean-Florent Ibenge, who double as the Congo national team trainer continued:

"Playing against Aduana stars will be difficult."

"I think our opponent are very dangerous because they played better that than Asec Mimosa's in Ivory Coast though they lost. Aduana drew against Raja Casablanca."

"They've good mentality and very strong. They play till the end and had an equaliser in the last minutes of the game," he added.

