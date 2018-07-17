"Brush Off Our Rustiness; We Are Confident Of Beating AS Vita" - Defiant Aduana Stars PRO Insists

Communications Director of Aduana Stars Evans Oppong is upbeat about his outfit's chances of progressing to the knock-out stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, though he highlighted the lack of match fitness as one his side's main challenge ahead of their clash against AS Vita.

The Ghana Premier League champions will welcome Congolese giants AS Vita to the Dormaa Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on match day three of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Fire Boys' preparations towards the must-win encounter have been hampered by lack of match fitness following government's decision to halt football activities in the country in the wake of the Anas' documentary which captured several members of the Ghana FA and referees taking bribes to influence the outcome of games.

"Preparation is going on well although the current football crisis posed as a hindrance to us," Oppong lamented on Happy FM.

"The players lack sharpness which is worrisome. All thanks to the Anas ExposÃ¨ that forced us to break camp."

Mr Oppong was asked if he believes the appointment of Kenichi Yastushashi will the side achieve its target in the target in the competition, he said, "Kenichi is tasked to qualify the team from the group stage. With the training, Kenichi is taking the team through I have no doubt Aduana stars will lift the flag of Ghana high."

Despite football in the country being halted, a press release from the FIFA/CAF liaison team stated its readiness to support Aduana Stars financially in their quest to conquer Africa.

However, the club's scribe indicated that his outfit has not received any assistance from the body yet, but they are defiant of picking a positive result against their Congolese counterparts.

"Aduana Stars haven't received a pesewa from CAF so far. The boys are in high spirits and ready for tomorrow's game against AS Vita."

