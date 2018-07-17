FIFA EXEC Accused Of Stealing A World Cup Medal During Ceremony

The incident caught the eye of fans around the world as Russian president Vladimir Putin and FIFA's main man Gianni Infantino congratulated the players.

It's been over 24 hours since the FIFA World Cup came to an end, and conspiracy theories keep fliying around on social media about what happened during the awards ceremony.

Did a FIFA exec really steal a World Cup medal?

As fans all over the world watched the ceremony on their TV sets, some noticed that a blonde woman was handing out all the medals to Russian president Vladimir Putin. But moments before Didier Deschamps received his medal, TV footage shows this woman taking one of the awards and putting it in her jacket's pocket.

¿ROBO? 👀🥇







Esta mujer se metió una medalla en el bolsillo, durante la premiación de la #FinalRusia2018 entre Francia y Croacia pic.twitter.com/9RHGDsAzBA — Karla Romero. (@ladiablarom) July 15, 2018

The identity of this woman is yet to be revealed, and needless to say, the whereabouts of the award are yet unknown.