Alexis Sanchez: Man Utd Striker Misses Start Of US Tour Because Of Visa Issue

Alexis Sanchez has missed the start of Manchester United's United States tour as he has been unable to get a visa.

The Chilean striker, 29, accepted a 16-month suspended jail sentence in February for tax fraud in Spain.

Under US law, no person found guilty of fraud can be granted a visa to enter the country.

There is a waiver scheme and it is understood Sanchez is working with his lawyers in an effort to be granted access to the United States.

However, the process is taking longer than he hoped.

United open their pre-season campaign against Mexican side Club America on Friday (kick-off 03:00 BST).

The Red Devils play further friendlies against Major League Soccer side San Jose Earthquakes, AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid - the last three as part of the annual International Champions Cup tournament.

Sanchez was a surprise absentee when United, without its World Cup players, left for Los Angeles on Sunday for the start of a five-match tour.

United had posted pictures of Sanchez training at their Carrington base last week and further images emerged of him with friends in Cheshire on Sunday.

Among the United players to have travelled to Los Angeles are midfielders Juan Mata and Ander Herrera plus defender Antonio Valencia.