2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: Aduana Players Ready For AS Vita Clash – Oppong Evans

Communications Director for Aduana Stars, Oppong Evans has hinted that players of Aduana Stars are ready for their titanic encounter with AS Vita Club of DR Congo.

Lying at the bottom of their group in the confederations cup, this is a match Aduana needs to win to have a chance of progressing out of the group.

Aduana stars opened their group with an away match against ASEC Mimosas of Cote D’Ivoire. They narrowly lost that game by a lone goal to nil. With the goal coming from formal Bechem United and Kotoko Striker, Ahmed Toure.

In their second game of the Confederations Cup group Stage, the Dormaa based side played host to Raja Casablanca of Morocco. The North African side tormented the Fire boys throughout the ninety minutes, taking the lead three times and frustrating the home team with their counterattacking play. The match, however, ended three all with both teams sharing the spoils.

Speaking to Modernghana Sports today, Oppong Evans stated that preparations are going on seriously and the players are working hard to battle out with their AS Vita Club counterpart.

“Preparations are going on very seriously here. Our boys are working very tirelessly”, he said.

He adds that as part of preparations towards that crucial encounter, Aduana Stars played a friendly match on Sunday against a lower side which they walloped them by eleven goals to nothing.

He explains that on the day, the level of telepathy, understanding, the mental fortitude of the guys was very fantastic and from what he saw on the day is a clear indication that the players really mean business.

Ahead of the all-important match against AS Vita Club of DR Congo, Aduana mutually parted ways with their head coach Yusif Abubakar. Despite the bad timing, the team quickly employed the services of Kenichi Yatsuhashi who has coached Accra Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League.

Having taken charge of the team with just one week to prepare the team for an important assignment, Yatsuhashi has been optimistic and poised for the job.

Stating in an interview with Oppong Evans that he is going to work tirelessly with the club to get the team ready.