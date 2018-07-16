Abeiku Jackson Captains Team Ghana For 2018 Africa Youth Games

Swimming Champion, Abeiku Jackson has been named Team Ghan Captain for the 2018 African Youth Games in Algeria.

Ghana’s Chef de Mission for the Africa Youth Games, Mr Albert K. Frimpong, has named Abieku Jackson, as captain of Team Ghana for the games due to his experience, exposure and discipline.

Jackson would lead a contingent of 22 athletes for the games which officially begins on Wednesday at the National Stadium Complex in Algiers. Team Ghana left the shores of the country last Sunday and were accompanied by 11 officials.

He called on his colleague athletes to be disciplined and also respect the rules in camp. He also advised them to use the appropriate channels to resolve any grievances that may occur.

Ghana will participate in four sporting disciplines namely; athletics, beach volleyball, hockey 5s and swimming.

According to the Ghana Olympic Committee, they opted for the four disciplines because of financial constraints and that they will be using the games in Algeria for their qualifiers to the Olympic Youth Games, which will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October.

Athletics would be represented by; Yaro Stephen, Diafo Solomon, Gyamfi Regina, Maccarthy Dominic, Opoku Dorcas and Tuffour Paul Kofi as coach.

Beach volleyball also has Carboo Kelvin Katey, Tsatsu Eric, Awuku Belinda and Berbelie Mavis Akuvi. Mumuni Moro and Ajanako Edward Seidu joined the team as coaches.

Quayson Racheal, Addae Gifty, Gbati Asana, Nuatro Esther, Akoto Charity, Otto Eleanor, Okine Rafiyatu, DonkorRebecca and Copson Hagiet are representing Ghana as hockey players and would be managed by Yarboi Irene and Nsalbini Saliya.

Swimming also be made up of Jackson Abeiku (Team Captain), Poku-Dwumoh Papa Yaw, Sowah Prince Abdullah and Kaya Forson with Jackson Kodwo Abbiw as coach.

Other officials accompanying Team Ghana are; Albert K. Frimpong (chef) with George Owusu Ansah as administrative staff and Ben Nunoo Mensah and Frederick Otu Lartey from the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Accra Metropolis, Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah, who saw the team off, congratulated them on their selection to represent the country out of the lot.

He wished them well and urged them to do their best to qualify for the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Other personalities that saw the team off were; Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah (GOC President), Mr Paul Atchoe (GOC first vice president) and Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib (GOC board member).