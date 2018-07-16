Ghana Will Shine At African Championship – GOC Veep

Paul Atchoe, First Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) is very confident and hopeful that Ghana will shine at the upcoming 3rd Africa Youth Games (AYG) scheduled to take place from July 17, 2018, to July 27, 2018, in Algiers, Algeria.

The Chef de Mission for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and President of the African Zone 3 Volleyball Confederation as well as President of the Ghana Volleyball Association said in an interview that the young athletes from Ghan are eager to achieve and need some encouragement to be champions.

Team Ghana who are going into sporting disciplines namely; Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Hockey 5s and Swimming left Accra, Ghana on last Sunday with skipper Abeiku Jackson and his colleague looking cheerful and confident of winning medals.

According to the Vice President of the GOC, the disciplines were basically selected because their events will serve as a qualifier to the Youth Olympic Games to be held later this year.

“Our Beach Volleyball team did very well at the Commonwealth Youth Games by placing fourth without a coach, now they will perform better,” he said.

The Games was created by Lassana Palenfo, current President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA). The idea came in 2006, but the very first African Youth Games only occurred in 2010.

The African Youth Games is an international multi-sport event held every four years to complement the current All-Africa Games. It is eligible to athletes between the ages of 14 and 17.

It is thought to contribute to the development of African sport and to the growth of Olympic values, as well as act as a trial run for the Olympic Games. The first Games was hosted by Rabat, Morocco.

The second edition of the Games took place in Gaborone, Botswana's capital City, and now the third is in Algiers.