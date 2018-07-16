Golden Arms Get Set For GHANA 2018 African Armwrestling Championship

The National Armwrestling Team have begun camping preparations for the upcoming African Armwrestling Championship with a team dominated by K-Balm Armwrestling Club and Police Armwrestling Clubs.

Nine athletes were called from K-Balm while Police had 10 athletes making the 50-man squad called up for camping in Accra.

Out of the 50 athletes, 13 are female while the remaining are male out of which five are para-athletes.

The technical department of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), led by Husseini Akuetteh Addy with head coach Nii Otu Larkyne and female coach, Alberta Amponsah invited athletes after several community battles and regional challenge competitions.

According to the President, Charles Osei Asibey of the GAF, the team comprise; Siaw Richard (Sunyani), Micheal Amoani (Sunyani), Googo Jazzy (Asokori), Santo Mensah (Sunyani), Isaac Owusu Mensah (KNUST), Nafew Mohammed (KNUST), Bernard Sarpong (Bremang), Ernest Danso (Maakori) and Derrick Adukwakye (Asokori).

Others are; Owusu Ansah (Ashtown), Isaac Antwi (KNUST), Diana Larbi (3C Armwrestling Club), Helen Robertson (Police), Grace Mintah (Police), Dora Dung (Police), Yasmine Kadiri (3C Armwrestling Club), Alberta B. Ampomah (Police) and Anita Doku (Police).

Some of the athletes also being called to camp are; Florence Boakye (Police), Mary Ayeetey (K-Balm), Frank Quashie (K-Balm), Desmond Osei Kofi (3C), Prince Lamptey (K-Balm), Adjatey Sowah (K-Balm), Benjamin Lamptey (Bukum), Wisdom Abramekyi (Tabora) and Richard Rapp (Odorkor Official Town).

The rest are; Isaac Nii Amugi (3C Armwrestling Club), Kabu Ocansey (K-Balm), Nii Dodoo (Kaneshie-Awodome), Prince Affum (K-Balm), Noble Sakyi (Police), Isaah Kungah (K-Balm), Elvis Awuye (Police), Patrick Lartey (James Town), Edward Asamoah (Immigration), Fred Sena (Police), Bambi Bamfoe (3C Armwrestling Club), Godfred Ankrah-Tumasi (Spintex), Adolphus Adusu (K-Balm), Haruna Tahiru (3C Armwrestling Club), Rodulph Welbeck (Police) and Daniel Annan (K-Balm).

Players have also been drawn from some senior high schools, GRA, Fire Service and the Ghana Immigration.

The team is currently having a non-residential camping at the Accra Sports Stadium and would move into residential camping to prepare for the Africa Armwrestling Championship which is sponsored by by K-Balm Ointment from Kofikrom Pharmacy, Go On Energy Drink from Twellium Industries Limited and with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

The Golden Arms who are poised the upcoming championships as a host team, last placed 2nd winning 22 medals in the 2017 Africa Armwrestling Championship in Lagos, Nigeria.