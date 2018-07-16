Kassim Adams Pleads With Young Boys To Allow Him Join German Side TSG Hoffenheim

Ghana defender Kassim Adams has pleaded with Young Boys to let him sign for German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim this summer.

The 23-year-old guardsman was a key figure for the Berne-based outfit as they clinched their first league trophy in 32 years.

The former Medeama SC centre-back has been heavily linked with a host of top European clubs following his superlative campaign last term, but he looks to be heading to German side TSG Hoffenheim after he was reported to have given the club his word.

However, Young Boys technical director Christoph Spycher is unenthusiastic in striking a deal with Die Kraichgauer despite signing defender Mohamed Aly Camara as his replacement.

Nonetheless, Nuhu still hopes for a move to Hoffenheim and wants the club to hasten things to enable him to make his dream move to Germany with few days to the commencement of the Swiss Super League new season.

"I have given Hoffenheim my word that I am ready to play for them in the upcoming season,' Kasim told SportsworldGhana.com.

"I feel I have paid my dues at Young Boys especially after helping them win the Super League for the first time in 32 years.'

"Its been an amazing feeling playing for Young Boys and also being part of the club's history but I think this is the right time for me to open a new chapter elsewhere.'

He made 32 appearances and scored two goals in the Swiss Super League for Young Boys last term.

