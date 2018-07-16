Kylian Mbappe Will Win Ballon d'Or 'Three Or Four Times Over Next 10 Years', Says Jason Burt

France forward Kylian Mbappe will win the Ballon d'Or "three or four times over the next 10 years", says World Cup Supplement panellist Jason Burt.

The teenager starred at the World Cup in Russia and wrote his name into the history books when he scored in France's 4-2 final win against Croatia on Sunday - becoming the first teenager since Pele in 1958 to score in a World Cup final.

He also picked up the best young player award following the victory to round off a superb four weeks for the 19-year-old.

The Daily Telegraph's chief football correspondent Burt says he was France's best player at the tournament and believes he will be winning many more individual awards over the next few years.

"Mbappe is already their best player at 19. I reckon he's already worth £300m, he is just a phenomenal player," he told the World Cup Supplement podcast.

"PSG are paying £160m-odd for him, but he's 19 and he's taking teams apart. He's only going to get better and he will win the Ballon d'Or three or four times in the next 10 years, I'm absolutely convinced of that. He will probably be at PSG for a while then Real Madrid will come in for him and he'll be a world superstar.

"In the final, he didn't particularly play well first half but he had a massive smile on his face when they were singing the national anthem and in the second half, they put on the afterburners and he was unplayable."