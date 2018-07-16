2018 World Cup: N'Golo Kante Was Too Shy To Ask To Hold The World Cup Trophy So Steven N'Zonzi Forced Him

N'Golo Kante's ridiculous few years continued with a World Cup win but the Chelsea midfielder is still so shy and humble that he needed a teammate to ask for him to pose with the World Cup trophy.

The rise and rise of N'Golo Kante in just a short amount of time might be one of the most incredible stories in football in recent times.

In 2014 he was playing in the French second tier, Ligue 2, for Caen before they won promotion to Ligue 1 where he played with them for another season before earning his move to Leicester City.

He was incredible for the Foxes as they surprised everyone and won the Premier League, earning a big move to Chelsea where he again won the league and this time walked away with the PFA Player of the Year award.

Now Kante can add World Cup winner to his ever-growing list of achievements and despite a poor performance in the final, he was brilliant throughout the tournament.

However, that didn't stop him being too shy to ask for the trophy so he could pose for pictures. Video shows Steven Nzonzi asking Florian Thauvin to hand the trophy to Kante:

Kante was excellent in Russia and the perfect foil for Paul Pogba in a midfield two for Didier Deschamps side, a system that has often not brought out the best in the Manchester United man.

His performance in the final was hampered by a yellow card in the first half but he was still able to make a decent impact before being replaced by Nzonzi early in the second half.

After the match the French players sang Kante's name in the changing room:

The French players appreciating N'Golo Kante.

