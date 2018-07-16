Ghana To Host All Africa Challenge Trophy (ACCT) In August

Ghana will host the rest of Africa for 2018 All Africa Challenge trophy in August.

The all ladies Golf Championship which is held every two years will come off from August 26th to 31st, 2018.

The Championship will continue with the Ghana ladies open from the 2nd to 4th September 2018 at the newly designed PGA rated Achimota Golf Club.

Ghana won the bid to host the event at the last gathering in 2016 in Tunisia where Burkina Faso, Botswana, Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Togo, Gabon, Senegal, Mali, Kenya, Morocco, Uganda, Cote d'Ivoire, Tunisia and Zambia participated.

Participating countries in the AACT has increased over the years to include 10 other countries on the continent.

This is a unique gathering of women from all walks of life which offers great opportunities for networking among others.

The AACT has undoubtedly promoted tourism in host countries and established strong ties among lady golfers in Africa.

This year's event is the 14th edition of the Championship which commenced in 1992.