Ghanaian Youngster Joel Asoro Expresses Delight After Joining Swansea City

Swedish-born of Ghanaian descent Joel Asoro has expressed his pleasure after completing a move to English Championship side Swansea City.

The 19-year-old penned a four year deal with the Welsh-based side for a transfer fee around £2 million from Sunderland.

"It feels very, very good to be at this club. I have watched Swansea play in the Premier League and I enjoyed seeing them play football. That's the way I like to play football too," Asoro told Swansea's club website.

"It was not easy for me to leave Sunderland. I came over from Sweden to join them when I was only 15. It was a bit hard, but I wanted a new challenge."

He scored three goals in 29 games as the Black Cats were relegated to Sky Bet League One last season - had one year left on his deal at the Stadium of Light but rejected a new contract offer.

Asoro is still eligible to represent Ghana despite playing for the Sweden U21 team.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com