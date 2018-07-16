2018 World Cup: Asamoah Gyan Hails Former Al Ain Coach Zlatko Dalić For Impressive World Cup Performance

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has sent a congratulatory message to Zlatko Dalic for guiding Croatia to a runner's up place at the just ended FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 51-year-old trainer led the Blazers to their best ever performance at the global Mundial as they were beaten 4-2 by France in the final.

An own goal from Mario Manzukic put them ahead in the 18th minute before Ivan Perisic equalized but with seven minutes to end the first half, France took the lead from the spot after a VAR controversy.

Quick goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe made sure France had a three-goal lead but an error from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ensured Mario Manzukic had a redemption if his own.

And Gyan, who worked with Dalic during his time at United Arab Emirates side Al Ain, has heaped praises on his former boss for his achievement.