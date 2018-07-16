Daniel Opare Scores First Goal For Royal Antwerp In Pre-Season Win

Ghana defender, Daniel Opare scored his debut goal for Royal Antwerp in their 3-1 win over PAOK in a pre-season friendly game on Sunday.

The former Real Madrid defender joined the Belgian side on a two-year deal as a free agent from German Bundesliga side Augsburg last week.

The 27-year-old announced his presence in the side after registering his first goal for the club in their fifth pre-season training match.

Opare opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a fantastic curler.

Lazarous Lamprou pulled parity for the Greek giants in the 33rd minute but further goals from Jonathan Bolingi and Samuel Owusu won Antwerp the match.

The Ghana international lasted 70 minutes while Owusu played 89 minutes of action.