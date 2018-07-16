Anthony Joshua To Face Alexander Povetkin In September

Britain's Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles against Russian Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on 22 September.

The 28-year-old unified the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles with a unanimous points win over New Zealander Joseph Parker in Cardiff in March.

Unbeaten in 21 professional bouts, he now faces 38-year-old Povetkin, the WBA champion from 2011-2013.

Povetkin knocked out David Price on the Joshua-Parker undercard in Cardiff.

