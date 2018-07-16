When you sit on a wet log to eat pawpaw, your soles and seat also get wet. Trans. from Akan by Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr.By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
Anthony Joshua To Face Alexander Povetkin In September
Britain's Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles against Russian Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on 22 September.
The 28-year-old unified the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles with a unanimous points win over New Zealander Joseph Parker in Cardiff in March.
Unbeaten in 21 professional bouts, he now faces 38-year-old Povetkin, the WBA champion from 2011-2013.
Povetkin knocked out David Price on the Joshua-Parker undercard in Cardiff.
