modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
20 minutes ago | Boxing

Anthony Joshua To Face Alexander Povetkin In September

BBC
Anthony Joshua To Face Alexander Povetkin In September

Britain's Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles against Russian Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on 22 September.

The 28-year-old unified the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles with a unanimous points win over New Zealander Joseph Parker in Cardiff in March.

Unbeaten in 21 professional bouts, he now faces 38-year-old Povetkin, the WBA champion from 2011-2013.

Povetkin knocked out David Price on the Joshua-Parker undercard in Cardiff.

More to follow...

quot-img-1When you sit on a wet log to eat pawpaw, your soles and seat also get wet. Trans. from Akan by Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr.

By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe quot-img-1
body-container-line