Nicholas Opoku Makes Udinese Debut In 10-0 Thrashing Of FVG Representative

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku made his Udinese debut on Saturday in the club's first preseason friendly against FVG Representative.

The Zebras thrashed FVG Representative 10-0 in a one-sided game. The first half saw 6 goals before Coach Julio Velazquez brought in the Ghanaian in the second half.

Opoku played well at the back, where he partnered Bram Nuytinck in the heart of defender.

The Ghanaian joined Udinese on Friday from Tunisian giants Club Africain on a four-year deal.

Opoku joins Emmanuel Agyeman Badu at the club. Badu recently returned on loan from Bursaspor in Turkey but did not feature in the preseason game on Saturday.

