Patrick Razak Ready To Leave Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak forward, Patrick Razak has insisted that he is prepared to leave the club and have called on the management of the club to release him.

According to him, the Phobians have declined to do business with suitors including Guinean giants Horoya and Belgium side Anderlecht.

''My manager has received offers from some clubs hoping to sign me for the new season but as you know, I still remain a player of Hearts of Oak so I can't leave now,'' the 21-year-old told Graphic Sports.

''However, I hope when my contract ends in November, management will accept one of the many offers so that I can go and seek new prospects elsewhere.''

Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have also expressed interest in securing the signature of the bulky winger.

Razak played a key role as Black Stars B won the 2017 WAFU Tournament.