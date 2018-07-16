You cannot control what happens to you, but you can control your attitude toward what happens to you, and in that, you will be mastering change rather than allowing it to master you. ~ Brian TracyBy: Brian Tracy
KP Boateng Hails Former Teammate Ante Rebic For Incredible World Cup Campaign With Croatia
Ghanaian attacker, Kevin-Prince Boateng has heaped praises on former Eintracht Frankfurt teammate Ante Rebic for his incredible World Cup performance with Croatia.
Rebic was a key figure for Croatia in the just ended FIFA World Cup.
He found the back of the net twice as they made history by playing in the finals for the first time.
However, France defeated Croatia 4:2 to lift the ultimate on Sunday in Moscow.
And Boateng, who played together with Rebic at Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga has lauded his colleague for a stunning campaign in Russia.
The Ghana international joined Italian Serie A side Sassuolo after winning the DFP Pokal Cup with Eintracht Frankfurt last season.