KP Boateng Hails Former Teammate Ante Rebic For Incredible World Cup Campaign With Croatia

Ghanaian attacker, Kevin-Prince Boateng has heaped praises on former Eintracht Frankfurt teammate Ante Rebic for his incredible World Cup performance with Croatia.

Rebic was a key figure for Croatia in the just ended FIFA World Cup.

He found the back of the net twice as they made history by playing in the finals for the first time.

However, France defeated Croatia 4:2 to lift the ultimate on Sunday in Moscow.

And Boateng, who played together with Rebic at Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga has lauded his colleague for a stunning campaign in Russia.

Congrats to France winning the cup!! But this guy played an unbelievable World Cup...brudaaaaaa well well done 🔥🔥 #AnteRebic pic.twitter.com/LHE5EngWG0 — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) July 15, 2018

The Ghana international joined Italian Serie A side Sassuolo after winning the DFP Pokal Cup with Eintracht Frankfurt last season.