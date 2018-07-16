Philippines Prez Wants Pacquiao To Retire On Back of Big Win

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte would like to see his good friend, eight division champion Manny Pacquiao, to retire from boxing after capturing the World Boxing Association “regular” welterweight title at the Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena in Malaysia.

Prior to the fight, there were already calls to see Pacquiao retire from the sport.

He was coming off a twelve round unanimous decision loss to Jeff Horn in July 2017 in Brisbane, Australia.

Pacquiao, who turns 40-years-old at the end of the year, dropped dangerous puncher Lucas Matthysse three times in the fight – before the fight was waved off. Matthysse went down in the third, fifth and seventh – and the contest was then soon waved off.

Duterte flew to Malaysia to watch the contest from ringside.

He doesn’t see any reason as to why Pacquiao should continue fighting – and says the boxer should retire on the back of that big win – which saw the boxer secure his first knockout win since 2009, when he knocked out Miguel Cotto in the twelfth round.

Pacquiao is a full-time senator in the Philippines and many believe Duterte is grooming him to be the next President.

“I’d like to see my friend rest on his laurels at this time and enjoy life,” Duterte said to ABS-CBN News.

“He (Pacquiao) has so much money already, no problem. I have no regrets that I came earlier to watch the fight. It’s a good one, it’s the first time that I have traveled outside the Philippines just to see him fight.”

Of course Pacquiao returned the favor – praising Duterte after his big win.

“To the Filipinos, thank you very much, especially to our President. We have a good President… and thank you, Mr. President for being our president. And also the Prime Minister, Mahathir, thank you so much to all your support,” Pacquiao said.