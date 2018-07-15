modernghana logo

Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives In Turin For Juventus Medical

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Turin to complete the formalities of his £105m switch to Juventus from Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, whose transfer was announced on July 10, will have a medical with the Italian club on Monday, before holding a news conference later that afternoon.

Real Madrid released a statement on July 10 saying they had agreed to let Ronaldo go "in response to the will and request expressed by the player".

Ronaldo leaves Madrid as their all-time leading scorer with 451 goals in 438 games, nine years after he joined from Manchester United for a then-world record transfer fee (£80m).

He won four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey trophies during his time at the Bernabeu.

