Club Friendly: Inter Beat Madina Republicans

Premier League side, Inter Allies FC beat lower division side Madina Republicans FC 3-0 in a friendly game on Friday morning.

Striker Samuel Armah, midfielder Samuel Bekoe and forward Effiong Nsungusi Jnr found the back of the net to secure victory.

Fine-tuning the players after resuming training two-weeks ago, Coach Yaw Preko steered his side to a friendly win at the Legon Ajax Park.

After sharing the spoils in the first half, Samuel Armah’s early goal in the second half gave the Capelli Boys the advantage.

Samuel Bekoe doubled the advantage with a neat finish before Effiong Nsungusi Jnr put the icing on the cake.