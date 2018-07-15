Friendly Report: Liberty Professionals 2-2 Hearts of Oak - Scientific Lads Fight Back To Share Spoils With Phobians

Liberty Professionals came from behind to draw 2-2 with Hearts of Oak in friendly played in Dansoman on Saturday.

The Phobians opened the scoring through Joseph Esso in the 10th minute after stabbing home a Patrick Razak low cross into the box.

By the 24th minute, Hearts had doubled their lead through Esso again.

Razak whipped in a cross to the back post but Liberty right back Michael Ampadu missed his clearance.

The ball dropped to Esso who lifted it up in the air before rifling into the top corner.

Liberty reduced the deficit in the 38th-minute courtesy Benjamin Eshun.

Defender Benjamin Agyare lost his footing and Papa Arko profited from it to round up Richard Baidoo before unselfishly passed the ball for Eshun to score.

Four minutes after the break, Eshun headed home a perfectly weighted cross from the right.

