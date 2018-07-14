Ghana Cricket Association (GCA) Elects New Executives

The Ghana Cricket Association (GCA) on Saturday elected new officers to run their affairs for the next four years.

The elective congress was held on Saturday, July 14, at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra with Mr Emmanuel O. Asare going unopposed as president.

The 19 delegates endorsed his leadership, whilst Mr Oscar Provencal also went unopposed as Vice President, with 21 delegates voting yes for him.

Mr Philip Danquah Debrah also went unopposed with 20 delegates approving his nomination as Treasurer, whilst Seth Nti was voted as the Secretary-General.

Four others, Venkata Mahesh Krishna Narra, Kofi Tandoh, Narenda Vattikutti and Angela C. Allotey were elected as Executive Members.