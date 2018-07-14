modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
20 minutes ago | Football News

Nicholas Opoku Named In Udinese Squad For Preseason Game Against FVG Representative, Agyemang Badu Omitted

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Nicholas Opoku Named In Udinese Squad For Preseason Game Against FVG Representative, Agyemang Badu Omitted

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku has been named in Udinese squad for their first preseason game against FVG Representative whiles Emmanuel Agyemang Badu out of their squad.

Opoku joined the Italians on Friday from Tunisian giants Club Africain and he is set to make his debut for the club. He signed a four year deal with the Zebras.

He is expected to replicate the fine form that has seen him make 15million pound move to Udinese. The defender performances also saw him earn a call-up to the senior national team of Ghana.

Below is the squad for the game against FVG Representative

GOALKEEPERS
Gasparini, Musso, Scuffet
DEFENDERS
AlÃ¬ Adnan, Danilo, Heurtaux, Nuytinck, Opoku, Pezzella, Samir, Wague

MIDFIELDERS
Barak, Coulibaly, De Paul, Evangelist, Fofana, Mandragora, Micin, Pontisso

FORWARDS
Ewandro, Lasagna, Machis, MallÃ¨, Perica, Vizeu

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

quot-img-1Everything is gotten by abandoning everything.

By: KRISHNAMURTI quot-img-1
body-container-line