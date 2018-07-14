Nicholas Opoku Named In Udinese Squad For Preseason Game Against FVG Representative, Agyemang Badu Omitted

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku has been named in Udinese squad for their first preseason game against FVG Representative whiles Emmanuel Agyemang Badu out of their squad.

Opoku joined the Italians on Friday from Tunisian giants Club Africain and he is set to make his debut for the club. He signed a four year deal with the Zebras.

He is expected to replicate the fine form that has seen him make 15million pound move to Udinese. The defender performances also saw him earn a call-up to the senior national team of Ghana.

Below is the squad for the game against FVG Representative

GOALKEEPERS

Gasparini, Musso, Scuffet

DEFENDERS

AlÃ¬ Adnan, Danilo, Heurtaux, Nuytinck, Opoku, Pezzella, Samir, Wague

MIDFIELDERS

Barak, Coulibaly, De Paul, Evangelist, Fofana, Mandragora, Micin, Pontisso

FORWARDS

Ewandro, Lasagna, Machis, MallÃ¨, Perica, Vizeu