Chelsea Sign Jorginho From Napoli On Five-Year Deal

Chelsea have completed the signing of Italy international Jorginho from Napoli.

He has signed a five-year contract and will join his former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old - who will wear the No 5 shirt at Chelsea - has eight Italy caps and made well over 100 appearances for Napoli, who signed him at the start of 2014.

The Chelsea website reported: "From his position as a deep-lying playmaker in a midfield trio, Jorginho was a vital cog in Sarri's Napoli.

"The 26-year-old is a highly technical footballer capable of dictating the tempo of play in possession with quick passing and movement.

"In Naples, his ability to link defence and attack stood out. In Europe's big five leagues last season, no player had more touches of the ball per minute than Jorginho."

Jorginho said: "I am absolutely ecstatic to be here at Chelsea.

"It is not easy to become part of such a big team so I am very, very happy. I am excited to play in such an intense league, for a team that gives everything to play and win."

Club director Marina Granovskaia said: 'We are delighted Jorginho has chosen to join Chelsea.

"He was one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe and will become an important member of the playing squad.

"He has demonstrated his quality working under Maurizio Sarri and we are convinced his signing will help bring further success to Stamford Bridge."

Confirmation of Jorginho's arrival came on Saturday morning, just a couple of hours after it was announced that Sarri would take charge on a three-year deal.