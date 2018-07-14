Abraham Frimpong Excels As TC Ferencvarosi Draw With Maccabi Tel Aviv In Europa League Qualifier

modernghana logo

50 minutes ago | Football News

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian defender Abraham Akwesi Frimpong was in excellent form for TC Ferencvarosi in their 1-1 stalemate with Maccabi Tel Aviv in the UEFA Europa League qualifier on Thursday.

Despite dominating the first department of the game, Ferencvarosi failed to hit the back of the net as the half ended in a draw.

The Green and White lads came back from the break determined to get the initiative and deservedly had it after Abraham Frimpong beautifully knocked down a header from Roland Varga's free-kick - which Stefan Spirovski was there on time to place his shot into the twine in the 61st minute.

However, the hosts failed to hold on to their slim lead as the Israeli giants equalized through substitute striker Eliran Atar in the 91st minute.

Frimpong joined the Hungarian giants two weeks ago from Serbian side Red Star Belgrade on a three-year deal.

