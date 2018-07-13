Real Madrid Say They Have 'No Intention' Of Making Offer For Neymar

Real Madrid have again denied "constant reports" linking them with a move for Paris St-Germain striker Neymar.

The Champions League winners had already described reports linking them with the Brazil man, 26, as "outright false" on 2 July.

"Real Madrid wish to clarify that the club has no intention of making any offer for the player," the club said.

It comes after Real denied earlier this month they had agreed a deal to sign PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar joined PSG for a world record £200m from Barcelona last summer and scored two goals at the World Cup to help Brazil to the quarter-finals.

"The two clubs enjoy an excellent relationship and, as such, if Real Madrid were at any stage to consider securing the services of a PSG player, they would approach the club in the first instance," the club statement went on.

A Spanish television report had claimed Real had offered 310m euros (£275m) for the forward, who scored 28 goals in 30 games for French champions PSG last season and has been regularly linked with a move to Real.