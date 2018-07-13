CONFIRMED: Nicholas Opoku Completes Udinese Move

Former Berekum Chelsea defender, Nicholas Opoku has completed his move to Italian side Udinese.

The Ghanaian international penned down a 4-year deal worth €1.5 million.

The 20-year-old joined Club Africain in 2017 from Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea and has made 2 appearances for the senior national team the Black Stars.

He joins fellow Black Stars teammate Emmanuel Agyemang Badu in Udinese after the latter rejoined the side after a loan deal in Turkey last season.

“Opoku is a defender that has been highlighted in the last year,” said Udinese Sporting Director Daniele Pradè.

"At the orders of Mr. Velazquez, he will have the opportunity to put his characteristics to good use “.

He made 18 league appearances for Club Africain last season providing one assist.

