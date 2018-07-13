FIFA U-20 WWC: Black Princesses To Camp In Spain Ahead Of World Cup

The female U-20 football team of Ghana the Black Princesses are scheduled to pitch camp in Spain for pre-tournament preparations ahead of the France U-20 FIFA world cup, head coach Yusif Basigi has confirmed.

In his submission, the former Sekondi Hasaacas coach stated that the arrangements for the Spain camping was communicated to the technical staff of the Princesses by Francis Oti Akenteng, member of the CAF/FIFA liaison member who has been charged by government along with Dr Kofi Amoah for the running of football in the country on interim bases.

According to Basigi, the Princesses will arrange matches with the likes of Athletico Madrid, Barcelona and any other clubs' female team.

"Our preparations are on the truck and we will travel to Spain by (July) 20th to camp there ahead of the world cup in France", Basigi told FOX 97.9 FM.

The Black Princess have been drawn in group A along with hosts France, as well as New Zealand and the Netherlands.

Ghana will start the tournament against France on August 5, 2018.