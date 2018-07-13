Allianz Insurance Announces Sponsorship Package For 2018 Big Millennium Marathon

Allianz Insurance Co. Ghana Ltd has announced a sponsorship package of GH¢100,000 to the 2018 Big Millennium Marathon, in September.

Mr Darlington Munhuwani who disclosed the partnership with the Millennium Marathon Sports Ltd said the Big Millennium Marathon is an ideal and very laudable venture because it was promoting healthy living, tourism and business.

He promised a long time relationship with the organisers of the Millennium Marathon and was hopeful that it would be sustained, adding that more Ghanaians and other African nationals would join and participate.

According to Mr Munhuwani, Allianz would provide all types of insurance products including general insurance cover, life and travel.

He said though there was competition in the insurance business, they understand how to develop and promote their products.

'We have the ability to perform and fulfil our promises' he expressed.

Dr Vanessa Atikpui, the medical officer in charge of the marathon advised the general public to check their fitness and stamina levels before competing in the 5km or 21km races.

Mr Ashim Morton, Founder of the Millennium Marathon urged Ghanaians to keep the city clean and told the media present that about 800 policemen and other security men would be on duty on September 22, 2018, to maintain order to ensure a successful race.

He said the first male and female to finish the 21km race will take home $2,500 each, and there are consolation prizes forg the second to 10th positions.

He added that there is a brand new Nissan Kicks SUV car also at stake for any participant who is lucky on the day, so far as he or she registers by texting to *800*17# to join in the special raffle.

'So far as you register and walk, jog or run to finish the race, you qualify to participate in the raffle, and if your luck shines you will drive home the car' he expressed.

Meanwhile, the mini raffle is still going on and on Friday, July 13, the third draw comes off at Whirlpool office in Accra.

The Big Millennium Marathon is sponsored by companies like Allianz Insurance, Unilever, Whirlpool (Ederick Ltd), Twellium, Japan Motors, Garmin, Wigal, Papaye, MenzGold, Alliance Insurance, Elite Sports, ddp, Blue Skies, NLA, Can -West, Royal Habits, Smart Books, Impact Clinic, Emirates and Accra Mall.

The media partners include Multimedia Group, African Sports Media, SWAG Of Africa, GH One Tv, Agoo Tv, Kwese Sports Tv, Graphic Communications Group and others.