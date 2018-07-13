Cabic Promotions Announce Three WBO Titles

New boxing promotions and management company, Cabic has launched their second promotion fixed for August 11, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The bill has three World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa titles at stake involving Ghanaian, Kenyan, Ugandan and Nigerian boxers with mouth-watering supporting bouts.

Ghana's Patrick Allotey would defend his WBO Africa Super Welterweight title against tough Ugandan opponent, Badru Lusambya.

Emmanuel Martey would face Sunday Ajuwa of Kenya for the WBO Africa Super Middleweight title, whilst Richard Nii Lartey Harrison would also clash with Okolla Morris from Nigeria for the WBO Interim Heavyweight title.

Felix Okine would also meet Solomon Martey in a Bantamweight fight and Emmanuel Quaye takes on Eliasu Sulley in a Super Middleweight encounter.

Mr Ivan Bruce Cudjoe, Chief Executive Officer of Cabic Promotions said, said his outfit has come to stay and lift Ghana boxing to a higher level.

He noted that they were in to promote quality boxing and ready to help potential world beaters to become world champions.

'Cabic Promotions has competent, tried and tested professionals with the requisite know-how to deliver at management level in the pursuit of our core value and vision as a corporate body,' he expressed.

He added that Cabic Promotions and Management was here to contribute their quota to the boxing industry to bring a huge change in event management, boxer management, brand equity, sponsorship benefits and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), effective media relations and promoting quality boxers who can stand the test of any career eventualities to make an indelible mark.

Mr Ellis Quaye, a Director of Cabic Promotions also noted that their vision was borne out of the irresistible passion to see a successful boxing industry in Ghana where there were quality boxers, trainers, promoters and managers.

He said 'at Cabic, we aspire to groom and nurture potential world beaters by providing them with the necessary support to help them build the needed capacity to become world champions'.

He stressed that Cabic believes in the win-win formula of business and they encourage every individual and organisations to step forward and let the upcoming promotion on August 11, 2018, be successful.

Some boxing officials and dignitaries like WBC referee / judge Ataa Eddie Pappoe, J.A Annan, Rabon Dodoo, Bridgit Baah, Mr. Ahonzo of Star Times, Gideon Jingles, DSP Suleimana of the Ghana Police and WBO Africa representative, Samir Captan adviced the boxers and boxing fans to comport themselves to make Ghana boxing the best on the continent of Africa and the world.

The sensational Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) were at the event to support with inspirational drumming and singing.