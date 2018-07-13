Barcelona Keen To Sign Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante

Barcelona are keen to sign Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante in a deal which could see Andre Gomes heading for Stamford Bridge, according to Sky in Italy.

Chelsea are unlikely to want to lose one of their prized assets. However, it is understood the La Liga champions have proposed a cash-plus-player deal to Chelsea's board and are awaiting a response.

Kante joined Chelsea for £32m in July 2016 after playing a key role in Leicester's Premier League title win.

He went on to win the title again with Chelsea in Antonio Conte's first season in charge before winning the FA Cup last term.

He is currently with the French national team in Russia, preparing to play in the World Cup final on Sunday against Croatia.

It is expected that Portuguese midfielder Gomes, a reported target for both Arsenal and Juventus, will be allowed to leave the Nou Camp, with Barca valuing him at around £17.5m.

The 24-year-old failed to make Portugal's World Cup squad and is not part of Barcelona's squad heading to the United States for pre-season.