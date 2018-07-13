World Cup: Fifa Name Referee For France-Croatia World Cup Final

Argentinian referee Nestor Pitana, along with his assistants Hernan Maidana and Juan Pablo Belatti, will officiate the Final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia between France and Croatia on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Pitana, a 43-year-old physical education teacher, has already refereed four matches at Russia 2018, taking charge of Russia v Saudi Arabia (Opening Game) and Mexico v Sweden in the group stages, the Round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark, as well as the quarter-final between Uruguay and France.

Referee designations FWC 2018 Match 64: #FRA⁠🆚#CRO⁠ ⁠⁠(15 July) FINAL







Referee: Nestor PITANA (ARG)



ASR 1: Hernan MAIDANA (ARG)



ASR 2: Juan P. BELATTI (ARG)



4th Off. Bjorn KUIPERS (NED)



Res.Ass.Erwin ZEINSTRA (NED)@FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/iqJmgyxZPk — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) July 12, 2018

Pitana has been an international referee since 2010. He is the second Argentinian referee to participate in two World Cups after Norberto Coerezza, who oversaw two games in 1970 and one in 1978. After Horacio Elizondo in 2006, he becomes the second Argentinian referee to officiate a World Cup Final.

Pitana is one of South America’s most experienced referees and also has playing experience at youth level. Three games an the U-17 World Cup in 2013 preceded a call-up the following year for the World Cup in Brazil, where Pitana supervised four fixtures, including France v Germany in the quarter-finals. In 2015, he was called up for his first, and so far only, Copa America, in addition to handling River Plate v Huracan in the final of the Supercopa Argentina.

Pitana returned to Brazil in 2016 for the Olympic Football Tournament, where he was the man in the middle for the semi-final between Germany and Nigeria. In 2017 he took charge of the Confederations Cup semi-final between Germany and Mexico.

FIFA also appointed officials for the third-place match between Belgium and England.