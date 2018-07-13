Riyad Mahrez: I Want To Win Champions League With Manchester City

Manchester City's £60m club record signing Riyad Mahrez says he has moved to a "big" club to win the Champions League.

Mahrez, 27, joined the Premier League champions from Leicester on Tuesday.

The Algerian, who has signed a five-year deal, says he was attracted to the club's "ambition" and the opportunity to work under manager Pep Guardiola.

"City have ambition to go further than the Champions League quarter-finals like they did last season," he said.

"I made the decision to come here because I want to be part of that.

"The Champions League is for big clubs. They're a big club, they have everything to try to win it.

"Pep is a big manager - he's won a lot of things and made history with this club.

"I'll give my best to achieve for the club. If I can help add quality."

Mahrez, who won the Premier League with the Foxes in 2016, faces competition for his place, with Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling already operating on the wing.

However, he said every club has "great" players and competition is "part of football".

The Mahrez deal, which ended a long-running transfer saga between City and Leicester, is the sixth-highest fee ever paid by an English club.