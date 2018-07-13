If we are not serious, one day we will wake up to the sound of us being slaves in our own motherland. Let foreigners know their limits!!By: Nyaniba Kwenu Smith
If we are not serious, one day we will wake up to the sound of us being slaves in our own motherland. Let foreigners know their limits!!By: Nyaniba Kwenu Smith
Vincent Atinga Joins Albanian Side KF Tirana
Former Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga has officially joined Albanian side KF Tirana.
The tough-tackling defender signed a three year deal with the White and blues following the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season as a free agent.
Atinga has been without a club since revealing he will no longer interested in playing in the local league.
The 24-year-old joins Winful Cobbinah after the former Hearts of Oak talisman also signed a three deal with the Albanian giants on Thursday.
He was a key contributor for the Black Stars B side that won the 2017 WAFU Cup staged in Ghana.
Following his impressive performance at the tourney, coach Kwesi Appiah handed him a call-up into the Ghana senior national team, making his debut in the team's international friendly victory over Saudi Arabia.