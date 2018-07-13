Vincent Atinga Joins Albanian Side KF Tirana

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga has officially joined Albanian side KF Tirana.

The tough-tackling defender signed a three year deal with the White and blues following the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season as a free agent.

Atinga has been without a club since revealing he will no longer interested in playing in the local league.

The 24-year-old joins Winful Cobbinah after the former Hearts of Oak talisman also signed a three deal with the Albanian giants on Thursday.

He was a key contributor for the Black Stars B side that won the 2017 WAFU Cup staged in Ghana.

Following his impressive performance at the tourney, coach Kwesi Appiah handed him a call-up into the Ghana senior national team, making his debut in the team's international friendly victory over Saudi Arabia.