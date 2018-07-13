Ministry To Partner GMF

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah has pledged to partner Ghana Minigolf Federation (GMF) to replicate the sport across the country.

GMF president, and Secretary General of African Minigolf Federation, Talal Fattal has succeeded in promoting the sport in the country after months of its existence.

As a result of its hard work, GMF has attracted the attention of the international community which has led to the earning of the hosting rights of the Coca-Cola Open African Minigolf Championship (OAMC) slated for July 27 to 29 at the Sports City Arena, Ridge in Accra.

At the launch of the African championship in Accra recently, the Sports Minister said “My Ministry will partner your outfit to ensure that minigolf is dotted across the nation. Ghana will benefit socially and economically. Sports create jobs and l want to commend you for this.”

And commending Fattal for his astuteness, he said: “Your wealth of creativity is clearly demonstrated in this campaign, an all-embracing sports discipline.”

Sanctioned by the World Minigolf Federation (WMF), the event will attract 15 African countries, two hundred (200) players are expected to register to vie for the enviable title of Africa's best individual and mixed pairs Minigolf player.