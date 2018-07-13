2018 World Cup: England Boss Proud Despite Semis Defeat

England manager Gareth Southgate addressed his players and staff at their base in Repino yesterday following their crushing World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia.

The Three Lions were aiming to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 but suffered a 2-1 loss to Croatia, with Mario Mandzukic scoring the winner in extra-time.

Despite England’s exit, Southgate remains proud of the impact that his players have made.

Southgate praised the passion and focus of his players and insisted that they are heading in the right direction.

He said: ‘I don’t think people fully understood the players (previously). They care. They care about playing for their country. They have real humility.

‘They’re on their way to being top players but they’re not there yet but we can see we’re progressing and really heading in the right direction.’

In addition, the England boss paid tribute to his support team and reflected upon how his team has transformed the nation’s happiness.

He said: ‘It’s nice to be appreciated but it’s about the team. It’s about creating an environment to be best we can be, a professional culture’.

‘We’ve made a difference to people’s happiness the last few weeks.’